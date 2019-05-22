FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,129 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Xilinx by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,928 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,137,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $95,895,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Xilinx by 4.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.52.

XLNX opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/formulafolio-investments-llc-takes-397000-position-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.