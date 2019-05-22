Forsta AP Fonden Has $565,000 Position in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

PSB stock opened at $162.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 46.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $261,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $390,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,166 shares of company stock worth $1,107,415 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

