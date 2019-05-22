Forsta AP Fonden Has $746,000 Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 93,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,527.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FR opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

