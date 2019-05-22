Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 2,061 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 53,812 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,867,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 341,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 482.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.39 on Wednesday.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

