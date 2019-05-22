Freicoin Price Reaches $0.0114 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $371,384.00 and $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004206 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,476,453 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

