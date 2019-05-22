General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,316,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,663 shares in the company, valued at $18,933,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

