Geode Capital Management LLC Has $329.73 Million Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,008,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $329,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $37,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,821.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

