Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $734.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $733.90 million and the highest is $737.60 million. Godaddy reported sales of $651.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Godaddy.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,632,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,471.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Carroll sold 52,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $4,059,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,078 shares of company stock worth $23,281,285 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,495,000 after buying an additional 2,046,952 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Godaddy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,772,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,487,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 653,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,881. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.67.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.