Golden Predator Mining (GPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 254600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Golden Predator Mining Company Profile (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

