Golem One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Iquant, Bitbns and GOPAX. Golem has a market capitalization of $91.38 million and $4.00 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golem has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00395161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.01407844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00153789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016403 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,622,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Iquant, BitMart, WazirX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Koinex, Huobi, BitBay, Upbit, YoBit, Tux Exchange, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Vebitcoin, Binance, Gate.io, Braziliex, Poloniex, DragonEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, Liqui, Bithumb, OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, BigONE, Tidex, Zebpay, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

