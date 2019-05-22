Gravity (GZRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $172,235.00 and $5.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00399175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.01295174 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00148971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,265,250,755 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,080,752 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net.

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

