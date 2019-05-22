Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $4.25 Million in BankUnited (BKU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 907,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BankUnited by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.75 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $227.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

