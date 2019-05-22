Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $135,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,683,000 after acquiring an additional 324,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,828,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,506,000 after buying an additional 114,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,905,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after buying an additional 152,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 18,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,400. Owens-Illinois Inc has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UFS raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

