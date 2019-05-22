Greencore Group (GNC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Greencore Group to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 216.25 ($2.83).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 219.80 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.25%.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.