Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in BP plc (BP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,327 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of BP by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,420,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 960,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BP by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,094 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. BP’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

