Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Director Scott Andrew Caldwell Buys 20,000 Shares

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Director Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 584,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,513.43.

Scott Andrew Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Scott Andrew Caldwell purchased 20,000 shares of Guyana Goldfields stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,400.00.

GUY opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $171.80 million and a P/E ratio of -30.65. Guyana Goldfields Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.13.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

