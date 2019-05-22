Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $239.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.70 million to $241.20 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $229.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. 492,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,372. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,731. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

