Hamilton Thorne (HTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter.

CVE HTL opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 million and a P/E ratio of 45.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, April 29th. Acumen Capital set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

