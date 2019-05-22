Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

EXEL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,835. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Exelixis had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $215.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,760,935.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,038.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,682 shares of company stock valued at $15,648,587. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/hanseatic-management-services-inc-buys-new-holdings-in-exelixis-inc-exel.html.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.