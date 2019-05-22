Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $408,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $395,213.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.52. 370,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

