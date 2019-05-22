Head to Head Analysis: IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (ITP) versus Bemis (BMS)

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) and Bemis (NYSE:BMS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Bemis shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Bemis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bemis pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) does not pay a dividend. Bemis pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bemis has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Bemis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) $86.75 million 0.25 -$10.55 million N/A N/A Bemis $4.09 billion 1.30 $225.70 million $2.79 20.83

Bemis has higher revenue and earnings than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Bemis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bemis 0 6 1 0 2.14

Bemis has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.25%. Given Bemis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bemis is more favorable than IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN).

Profitability

This table compares IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and Bemis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) -8.97% -5.37% -4.54% Bemis 5.62% 21.46% 7.16%

Volatility & Risk

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bemis has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bemis beats IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products. Its products are used to produce packaging for food, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, electronics, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Bemis Bro. Bag Company and changed its name to Bemis Company, Inc. in 1965. Bemis Company, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is based in Neenah, Wisconsin.

