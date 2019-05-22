Head-To-Head Contrast: Blue Sphere (BLSP) and Trade Desk (TTD)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trade Desk has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and Trade Desk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Trade Desk 1 7 10 0 2.50

Trade Desk has a consensus price target of $176.56, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. Given Trade Desk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Trade Desk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Trade Desk $477.29 million 18.57 $88.14 million $1.92 103.66

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere -156.01% N/A -39.31% Trade Desk 17.41% 24.41% 9.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Blue Sphere on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

