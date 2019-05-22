Head-To-Head Contrast: ServiceNow (NOW) versus Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NMXS)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ServiceNow and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 3 23 2 2.96 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow currently has a consensus price target of $267.14, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $2.61 billion 19.29 -$26.70 million $0.20 1,356.05 Net Medical Xpress Solutions $3.05 million 0.36 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow -1.38% 1.64% 0.45% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ServiceNow beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

