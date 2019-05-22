Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Lifted by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

NYSE:HP opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 396.64 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $720.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

