HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of Cigna Corp (CI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 69.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 42,687.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after purchasing an additional 260,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,910,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,308,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Sunday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.85.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

