Home Depot (HD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$10.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.3% yr/yr to ~$111.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.46 billion.Home Depot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.03-10.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.29.

Home Depot stock opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

