Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Stake Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock opened at $107.27 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $89.51 and a 1-year high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $353.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

