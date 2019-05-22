Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (HNP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HNP opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 144.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 92.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 54,546 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

