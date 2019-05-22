Huntsworth (HNT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Huntsworth from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LON:HNT opened at GBX 101.49 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $352.45 million and a P/E ratio of 16.64. Huntsworth has a 1 year low of GBX 76.60 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Huntsworth’s previous dividend of $0.70. Huntsworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

