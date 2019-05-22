IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,808,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,654,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $249.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $256.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 354,783.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $503,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $6,972,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,150 shares of company stock worth $12,754,596 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

