Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $6,349,737.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,237.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

