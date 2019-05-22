Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,978,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,678,000 after acquiring an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,067,000 after acquiring an additional 159,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 526,715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 101,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

IRT stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $49.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $282,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/independence-realty-trust-inc-irt-shares-sold-by-indexiq-advisors-llc.html.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.