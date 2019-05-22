IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,968,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after buying an additional 512,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 249,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 356,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 63,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $719.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.99). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.76%.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/indexiq-advisors-llc-sells-3031-shares-of-preferred-apartment-communities-inc-apts.html.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.