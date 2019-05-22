India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,870 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 994,284 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,933,341 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

India Globalization Capital stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. India Globalization Capital has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

