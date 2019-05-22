Innovus Pharmaceuticals (INNV) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of INNV opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.59. Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Get Innovus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. Innovus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,053.29% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.