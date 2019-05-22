Insider Buying: ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $190.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 370.27% and a negative return on equity of 210.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 54.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 81,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 544.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,192,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of ADMA Biologics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

