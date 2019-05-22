Insider Selling: Cerner Co. (CERN) EVP Sells 93,500 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Julie M. Wilson sold 93,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,504,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cerner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,536,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,981,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,201,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after buying an additional 649,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cerner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,567,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Cerner by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

