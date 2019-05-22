Insider Selling: EPR Properties (EPR) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 343,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,862. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a net margin of 42.63% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,258 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

