Insider Selling: IMPINJ Inc (PI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 30,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $834,600.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 170,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,989. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IMPINJ Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $564.23 million, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.81.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 17.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 724,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 425.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

