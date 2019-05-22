Insider Selling: J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Insider Sells 5,626 Shares of Stock

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) insider R Scott Turicchi sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $489,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,353,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R Scott Turicchi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J2 Global alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of J2 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $866,700.00.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Insider Sells 5,626 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/insider-selling-j2-global-inc-jcom-insider-sells-5626-shares-of-stock.html.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.