Insider Selling: Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,145,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 5,021,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,742. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.41. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PE shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stephens raised Parsley Energy from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

