Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits One Day Volume of $9,477.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $9,477.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $651.57 or 0.08509919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00036795 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001389 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

INSTAR is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,058 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

