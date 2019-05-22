Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 102,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $4,598,227.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $4,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,038. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $342.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/installed-building-products-inc-ibp-stake-boosted-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.