Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to “Overweight”

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $610.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $611.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.82.

ISRG opened at $483.56 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.26, for a total value of $1,085,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,599.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.39, for a total transaction of $111,999.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,470,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,588. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14,633,595 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

