Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on K12 (LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 503 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 662% compared to the typical volume of 66 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in K12 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in K12 by 539.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of K12 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of LRN opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. K12 had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $253.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. K12’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that K12 will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

