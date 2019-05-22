IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.00 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, BitMart, CoinZest and Zebpay. IOST has a total market cap of $144.56 million and $39.00 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.53 or 0.08704870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013764 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, CoinZest, IDEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, Coineal, Bitkub, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, BigONE, HitBTC, OTCBTC, DragonEX, IDAX, Koinex, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bitrue, Hotbit, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Binance, DDEX, BitMax, GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kucoin, Zebpay and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

