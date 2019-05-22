iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

