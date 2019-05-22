iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) Position Lowered by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 526.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

