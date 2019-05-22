iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Raised by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,242.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 99,826.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 816,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 815,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after acquiring an additional 771,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,183,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,751,000 after acquiring an additional 660,452 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

