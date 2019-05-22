Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ITRN opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.39 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 34.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 63,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

